TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association, a non-profit 501-C-3 organization is hosting three separate Summer Art Camps for students in grades from 6th to 12th. Professional artist, and President of the LRAA, Tom Hitchcock, will teach Summer Art Camp which begins Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m. Two classes per week, Monday and Wednesday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the LRAA Fine Art Gallery at the Tanger Outlets, Suite 300.
Tom will focus on teaching several art disciplines including: pencil drawing, composition, perspective, design, color and light and painting with acrylics. His teaching will also include some art history and instruction to help build an appreciation of the fine art.
Tom Hitchcock's background in art, and his curriculum for teaching art was developed over many years of his professional career starting at Syracuse University Fine Art School.
His professional experiences have been in the real world of art and design, graphics, photography, illustration, creative thinking, marketing and advertising.
“ I want to pass on what I have learned to help students willing and eager to learn how to develop their own artistic abilities and perhaps make it their career like I have” he said. Tom’s classes will focus on a student’s ability to learn and grow as an artist. Class sizes are limited and it’s recommended early registration to insure a ‘place at the easel’.
To register, call Tom at, 603-496-6768.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.