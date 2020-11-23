LACONIA — Santa and Mrs. Claus are looking forward to visiting with children and families during the Belknap Mill’s 4th Annual Yuletide Traditions event being held Sunday, Nov. 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors in the Rotary Riverside Park gazebo.
Join us with your camera for your own personal photo-op with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children will receive a special take-home holiday craft activity and a holiday treat. Masks and social distancing will be required while waiting in line and when visiting with Santa. Please dress warmly as this event is being held outdoors.
The cost of the event is $10 per family. Tickets can be purchased at the event but may also be purchased in advance at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yuletide-traditions-tickets-128963353863?aff=ebdssbeac to reduce the transfer of money. Special thanks to event sponsors, Larry Frates Creates and Franklin Savings Bank and our media sponsors, 104.9 The Hawk and 101.5 Lakes FM
To learn more about the Belknap Mill Society, or this event please visit www.belknapmill.org, our Facebook page or email operations@belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.