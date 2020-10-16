SANBORNTON — Continuing to increase communication to town residents regarding the proposal for updated police station and town offices, the Sanbornton Building Construction Committee has created a new Facebook page. The page contains the initial scope of the committee, a rendering of proposed floor plans, elevation drawings of the two options, and financial outlook for the project. Also available is the final report to the selectmen. The information is also available by visiting www.sanborntonnh.org/building-construction-committee. To reach the committee, write to sanborntonbuildingcommittee@gmail.com.
Based on resident feedback, the committee will be offering both live and virtual meetings. Also based on feedback, the committee has relocated meetings to the Old Town Hall at 19 Meeting House Hill Road, to allow for larger audiences and additional individual space. In support of COVID-19 guidelines, masks are requested for all live meetings. Links to virtual Zoom meetings will be published with the public meeting announcement on the town website and committee Facebook page.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., live
Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., live
Monday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., virtual
Thursday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m., live
Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., live
Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m., virtual
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., virtual
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., virtual
Meetings are held to allow town residents to review data collected and provide feedback.
(0) comments
