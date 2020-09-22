LACONIA — Due to the coronavirus, the Salvation Army has postponed its annual Turkey Plunge fundraiser slated for November until the spring.
The plunge will be an Ice Out Plunge in April 2021. The confirmed date will be announced in January of ‘21 along with details of the plunge.
The Salvation Army said it is looking forward to hosting this spring event.
