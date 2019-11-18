GILFORD — Two local restaurants demonstrated their commitment to give back to the community by donating a percentage of sales to The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, the nonprofit that operates Camp Resilience.
From Nov. 3-7, diners at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery supported the organization, as Patrick's donated 25 percent of food purchases to the cause.
On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, patrons of Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant saw 10 percent of entree purchases donated to Camp Resilience.
For more information about Camp Resilience, visit www.camp-resilience.org or www.facebook.com/campresilience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.