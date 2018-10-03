MEREDITH — The Annual Fall Meeting of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Church Landing on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Justin Spencer, founder of Recycled Percussion.
Spencer founded Recycled Percussion 22 years ago, for what he thought was a onetime performance. He now has a headlining show in Las Vegas, as well as a television show, 'Chaos and Kindness.' The show has provided unexpected life experiences and moments for residents of New Hampshire. His remarks will focus on corporate giving.
The chamber's annual meeting will feature networking, a cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres. Year-end reports, the election of directors, and a presentation about the new Welcome to Meredith Signs are on the agenda, as well as the announcement of the 2018 Community Awards.
Reservations are available through Friday, Oct. 19, at 603-279-6121 or info@meredithareachamber.com.
The Meredith Area Chamber represents over 280 businesses from towns in the Winnipesaukee, Squam, and Newfound regions of central New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.