LACONIA — Laconia Little League will hold registration sessions for the 2020 spring season at Laconia Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-noon; Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon.
Laconia Little League is also hosting the Home Plate to Home program for lightly used baseball clothing and equipment for the 2020 season. Bring clean pants, socks, cleats, and gloves to any registration date to donate, and pick up equipment for the current season. Players without equipment to donate are welcome to come pick up what they need.
Families from Laconia, Gilford, Gilmanton, Belmont, Alton and surrounding communities can learn more by visiting LaconiaLL.org.
For more information, visit facebook.com/LaconiaLittleLeague, instagram.com/laconialittleleague, and @LaconiaLittleLeague on Twitter.
