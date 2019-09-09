LACONIA — The American Red Cross and Lakes Region Mental Health Center are partnering to bring Red Cross Resiliency Programs to Veterans, service members, and military families. The first session, Effective Communication, will be held at the LRMHC Conference Center from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. The workshop series continues on Oct. 10, and on the second Thursday of the month, November 2019-April 2020. Participants may attend some or all of the sessions at no charge. The workshops aim to help improve coping abilities, communication skills and personal wellness strategies.
The workshops are confidential, small-group modules, led by licensed mental health professionals. Focus is placed on building skills that enhance the likelihood of positive reconnections among family members, as well as the successful reengagement of service members in civilian life. The first three topics and dates are:
- Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m. – Effective Communication.
- Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. – Emotional Grit.
- Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. – Connecting with Kids
To sign up for any of these workshops, visit connecting-with-kids-workshop.eventbrite.com.
All workshops are free and available to all those impacted by a military deployment from all branches of the armed forces, which includes reserve, National Guard, active duty service members, Veterans and their families. Workshops will be held at Lakes Region Mental Health Conference Center at 40 Beacon St. E.
For more information about the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, call 603-524-1100 or visit www.lrmhc.org.
