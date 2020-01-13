GILFORD — Judy McShane, Gilford resident and experienced residential real estate professional, will visit Guys’ Night Out on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Gilford Community Church. She and her business partner Mel McShane will discuss the market in the Lakes Region, and what homeowners should focus on for a favorable outcome when selling a home, or buying a new one.
The group will meet in the fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the interactive discussion. Cost for the evening is $12. To make a reservation, call the church office at 603-524-6057. The church is at 19 Potter Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.