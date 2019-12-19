PLYMOUTH — Anyone interested in curling can take advantage of a local opportunity to learn more about the sport.
The Plymouth State Ice Arena will be offering a four-week Intro to Curling program, beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, 7-9 p.m. Over the four weeks, the program will focus on the fundamentals of curling, how to deliver a stone, and how to sweep. Curling can be enjoyed by a variety of people. There is no running or jumping, just technique and strategy. The game is played on ice wearing sneakers, and balance is paramount. The most physical aspect of curling comes from sweeping in front of the stone as it glides down the opposite end.
To sign up, register by visiting plymouth.edu/arena/curling. Space is limited. With questions, contact psu-icearena@plymouth.edu or 603-535-2758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.