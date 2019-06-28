MEREDITH — Joy Raskin will lead a workshop on resin jewelry on Saturday, July 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen-Meredith Fine Craft Gallery.
Using two-part quick-setting epoxy, participants will add paint, herbs, tea leaves, colored powder, glitter and other items, mixing epoxy and color and applying them onto jewelry.
Raskin will provide epoxy and some coloring agents, but students should feel free to bring beads, stones, or other material that they want to add to epoxy to make resin-filled jewelry. Even twigs have been used for resin jewelry.
Tuition is $68 per student, with a $30 materials fee, paid directly to the instructor at the start of class.
Preregistration is required, by calling the gallery at 603-279-7920 or stopping by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
For more details, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes and the gallery's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
