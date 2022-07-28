WOLFEBORO — Ever wanted a hand-crafted quilt for you or a loved one? A throw or wall hanging to enhance your space? You will have your chance on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild is presenting a Quilt Sale at the Wolfeboro Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members have been creating quilts of all sizes, from crib-sized and up. There will also be home décor and holiday items, too. A portion of the sales will benefit the Wolfeboro Public Library.
Members of the Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild made and donate a large number of quilts and other items to David’s House, Carroll County Advocacy Center, Hope House and other local non-profit agencies each year. Fabrics used in the quilts largely come from LLQG members’ “stash” and all labor is voluntary. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will help purchase batting and other supplies needed to finish these quilts.
