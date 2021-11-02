NORTH SANDWICH — The public is invited to a "walk and talk around the block" beginning at the Quaker Four Corners on Sunday, Nov. 7. This special event will follow the North Sandwich Friends' meeting worship service (unprogrammed/silent) from 10-11 a.m. The historic (1881) North Sandwich Friends (Quaker) Meetinghouse is known as the best-preserved 19th century meetinghouse in the county. Departing from the Meetinghouse at 11 a.m. attenders will enjoy a comfortable walk down to the Durgin Covered Bridge where Sandwich Historical Society educator Jim Mykland will speak about the Durgin Bridge, the site of a grist mill, so-named for the Durgins. The walk will take approximately one hour and will return to the Meetinghouse. Further information: seeksusan@myfairpoint.net or 1-603-284-6990.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.