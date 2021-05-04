WINNISQUAM — Join the Winnisquam Watershed Network for a virtual public workshop on Tuesday, May 18 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. to discuss the development of the Winnisquam Watershed Based Management Plan and how it will benefit the watershed. The Winnisquam watershed includes land within Laconia, Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton, Meredith, New Hampton and Gilford as well as Lakes Wicwas, Opechee, and Winnisquam.
Representatives of WWN and the consulting team engaged by the US Environmental Protection Agency will present an overview of the watershed planning process and discuss some of the issues facing the watershed as well as potential solutions. The public and stakeholders will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input during the workshop. We encourage you to participate, get informed and be a part of shaping the future of the lakes and watershed.
You can register for the workshop by visiting the WWN website, winnisquamwatershed.org. A link to the Zoom meeting will be sent to all registrants.
Even if you are unable to attend the workshop the WWN is asking that residents and those who recreate within the watershed please let us know if you have any specific water quality concerns or issues you feel should be addressed in the plan. Please take a few minutes to visit our website and fill out our online survey so we can understand what issues are important to you. A drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card will take place at the public workshop for those that fill out the survey and include their contact information.
