MEREDITH — A lively discussion was held on Jan. 14, at the Meredith Community Center. The Launch Committee reviewed the Town of Meredith’s plans to install an Americans with Disabilities Act — compliant dock system designed to allow lake access to all residents who enjoy paddling a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard.

Approximately 35 people gathered to discuss recommendations, suggestions, and concerns regarding the launch project. If you want to view this informative presentation, it was videotaped, archived, and is available for public viewing at the Town of Meredith website: MeredithNH.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.