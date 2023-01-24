MEREDITH — A lively discussion was held on Jan. 14, at the Meredith Community Center. The Launch Committee reviewed the Town of Meredith’s plans to install an Americans with Disabilities Act — compliant dock system designed to allow lake access to all residents who enjoy paddling a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard.
Approximately 35 people gathered to discuss recommendations, suggestions, and concerns regarding the launch project. If you want to view this informative presentation, it was videotaped, archived, and is available for public viewing at the Town of Meredith website: MeredithNH.org.
The proposed location of the accessible dock system is Leavitt Beach, 50 Leavitt Park Road. Each year many Nature lovers launch kayaks, canoes and paddleboards onto Lake Winnipesaukee. They enjoy the extraordinary experience that comes with being out on the open water in a paddle craft. The adaptive launch will accommodate paddlers who want to paddle, but have varying physical abilities that require additional support so they too can enter and exit their paddling craft.
Funding for this Meredith Adaptive Kayak, Canoe, and Paddleboard Dock System project will come from a variety of sources, mainly fundraising.
To learn more about this project, contact Vint Choiniere, parks and recreation directo,r at vchoiniere@meredithnh.org or call 603-279-8197.
