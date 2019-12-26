GILFORD — The books are now closed for Pub Mania 2019, with a record $355,453 raised during the event to boost the amount raised in the Lakes Region Children’s Auction to a record $600,032.
The 31 teams and team captains celebrated their achievement at a banquet in Patrick’s Pub & Eatery on Dec. 23.
Susan Cummins and Greg and Deb Peverly of the Verani Realty Reindeer took the award for Outstanding Participation. The award is tallied by the Pub Mania referees that keep an eye on all the teams’ efforts during the 24-hour event as participants are invited to take part in a variety of activities.
“We are so proud to be part of this amazing event to benefit children and families here in our communities,” said Captain Deb Peverly.
The Top Dollar award again went to the Laconia Harley Davidson Iron Butts, captained by Will and Kathy Swart and Lyndsey Cole. They were the top team, raising $40,932.
“We’re so thankful for the support of our staff, customers, and our Harley Owners Group members,” said General Manager Will Swart. “They have gone the extra mile in our 2019 fundraising efforts and participation in the event. Additionally, a special shout-out to Anne and Steve Deli, owners of Laconia Harley Davidson. Their support of our team, and fundraising efforts, help to make this all possible. This is an incredible way for us to give back to the community and we are looking forward to Pub Mania 2020.”
Team captains Lisa Cornish, Trish Tryon, and Janet Brough of the Real Downtown Santas received the Feeding Families Award, collecting 3,239 of the 9,319 food items collected for the local food pantries.
Each of the 31 teams that make up Pub Mania has one or more captains that build a team of 24 people, one for each hour of the event.
“The team captains are the backbone of this event,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “They inspire others to participate and fundraise to help kids here in the greater Lakes Region of New Hampshire. These awards are a lot of fun and help to create a healthy competition amongst the teams.”
One hundred percent of the money raised passes directly to the Lakes Region Children’s Auction for distribution to the community. Proceeds from the auction are used for children’s basic needs, including food, clothing, and shelter, as well as for programs and organizations that work to improve the lives of children and mitigate the need for those services.
For more information, see www.patrickspub.com/pubmania or www.childrensauction.com.
