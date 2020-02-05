MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program on the Birds and Mammals of Panama on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center.
Scott Spangenberg will present a program on birds, monkeys, and other wildlife of Panama seen on a self-directed tour he took with his wife and four friends last year. His talk will include wildlife from locations surrounding the Panama Canopy Tower, including Semaphore Road, the Ammo Dump Ponds, and Pipeline Road, Canopy Lodge, Lake Gatun on the Panama Canal, and Panama City.
Spangenberg, a software architect and data scientist, has had a lifelong interest in wildlife. While his interest in birds was sparked at age three, his interest intensified while working on photographs for his ornithology merit badge in Boy Scouts, and rose when he saw warblers at close range through binoculars, then peaked when he participated in his first hawk watch. Spangenberg is a past trip leader and past president of the Monadnock Chapter of New Hampshire Audubon. Birding and photography have been his passion for several decades.
The Loon Center is on Lee's Mill Road. Refreshments will be served.
