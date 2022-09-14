GILFORD — Gilford’s Thompson-Ames Historical Society will offer two programs dealing with the history of aviation. "The Legacy of Flight 946 — NH’s Deadliest Air Disaster" will be presented at the Laconia Airport Authority, located at 65 Aviation Drive, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire and son of the pilot of the Northeast Airlines plane, will discuss the 1968 crash on Moose Mountain in which 32 people died. What happened that night? More importantly, what was learned from that crash that has made air travel safer today?
Also, learn about the Aviation Museum of NH which is located at the original Manchester Airport Terminal. Laconia Airport Manager Marv Everson will begin the program with a brief history of the Laconia Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Gilford Library. The Historical Society and the Library join for “Pioneer in Aviation” with Sheryl Faye portraying Amelia Earhart.
As a child, Amelia first saw the new “flying machines” during a family vacation to the Iowa State Fair. As an adult, she paid a pilot $1 to take her up for a short “hop” in his plane. Be with Amelia (Sheryl Faye) as she recounts how the science of aviation became her passion and flying became her career.
All are welcome to attend these programs free of charge.
