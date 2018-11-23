PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has launched a new program that will bring students from Henan Normal University in Xinxiang City, in the northern Henan Province of China, to study at Plymouth as part of an international exchange program. The new partnership was finalized during a recent visit to Plymouth by a delegation from HNU who met with PSU officials and faculty and toured the campus.
“This new international exchange program with Henan Normal University will not only bring students with a strong desire to learn and succeed to PSU’s campus, it will also bring students with different life experiences,” said Dr. Donald L. Birx, president of Plymouth State University. “Ensuring that our student body reflects a variety of cultures, experiences and points of view is extremely important to preparing our students to succeed in a globalized world. We look forward to welcoming the first HNU students to campus to experience Panther life while we continue to collaborate to expand opportunities for all of our students.”
Starting in fall 2019, qualified HNU students will have the opportunity to study at PSU for one or two semesters. They will take select bachelor’s degree programs, living on campus with opportunities to explore the region.
“Our students will greatly benefit from studying at Plymouth State University, with its rigorous course work and excellent faculty,” said Li Xueshan, vice-president of Henan Normal University. “We hope to host PSU students and faculty in the future to further our cultural exchange and deepen our relationship.”
During the recent two-day visit, members of the Henan Normal University delegation met with Plymouth State deans, staff and professors to discuss developing a future agreement, to allow students who complete two years at HNU to transfer to PSU to complete two years of course work and receive a bachelor’s degree from PSU. The delegation met with faculty from Early Childhood Education, English, Social Work, and Business.
While on campus, the delegation visited places that are unique to PSU, including the Museum of the White Mountains and the Child Development Center. The delegation also met with Chinese students who are currently studying at PSU to learn about their experiences on campus.
