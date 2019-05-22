Plymouth Regional wins Granite State SuperChallenge championship

DURHAM — Littleton High School and Plymouth Regional High School, both teams from Grafton County, competed against one another in the Granite State SuperChallenge championship game.
Littleton High School earned a spot in the finals for the first time in school history. The team was the smallest public school competing this season. Playing for the Littleton High Crusaders were junior Marcos Silveira, the captain; senior Aidan Hastings; junior Breanna Corliss; and freshman Vincent Silva. The team was coached by Charles Denny.
The Bobcats of Plymouth Regional High had played in the 2018 championship game and took home the title in the 2013 and 1995-1996 seasons. Playing for the Bobcats were junior Rhys Harris, captain; junior Michael Cathy; junior Erek Bickford; and junior Rhianna Herlihy. The alternates are junior Ben Kresge and sophomore Mason Earick. Jay Fogarty coached the team.
Plymouth lead at the end of the first round, as well as at the end of the second round. At the end of the 60-second round, Plymouth was still in the lead.
Plymouth Regional won the game with a final score of 620-330. The win gives Plymouth Regional its third championship title, tying with Salem High for the most Granite State Challenge titles.
Plymouth Regional High goes on to represent New Hampshire in the High School Quiz Show Invitational at WGBH in Boston. They will be playing the championship team from Maine. Following that game, the Rhode Island and Massachusetts teams will face each other.
Tune in to NHPBS Saturday, May 18, from 6-7 p.m. to catch both games. The winner of each game will play for the High School Quiz Show Invitational title on May 25 from 6-6:30 p.m. on NHPBS.
Granite State Challenge is funded by lead sponsor Unitil, with additional funding from NEA New Hampshire, Heinemann Publishing, New Hampshire Lottery, D.F. Richard Energy, HRCU, Measured Progress, The NHHEAF Network Organization, Safety Insurance and Manchester Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.