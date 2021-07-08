LACONIA — Acclaimed Lakes Region artist Peter Ferber has created a unique series of five watercolor paintings that capture the beautiful and timeless legacy of the St. John’s chapel. These individual paintings have been digitally combined to create a “Giclee” museum quality print that reflects the spirit and island setting of the historic chapel.
The original artwork and the “Giclee” prints are offered for sale to benefit the St. John’s-on-the-Lake Preservation Fund. St. John’s-on-the-Lake is located on the highest point of Lake Winnipesaukee’s Bear Island. The chapel is only accessible by boat and woodland trails.
For more information, visit stjohnsonthelake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.