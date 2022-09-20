PLYMOUTH — The Pemigewasset River Local Advisory Committee will be updating the Pemi River Corridor Management Plan. The process begins with a kick-off meeting on Sep. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Pease Public Library in Plymouth. All are encouraged to attend, learn about the update process, and find out how to provide input.
Rivers and their supporting landscape change over time. The Pemi is no different. That is why it is imperative to keep the rivers corridor management plan up to date. The plan is a tool used to help manage the protection of the river’s characteristics most valued by corridor communities. This documents natural resources along the river, existing protections, along with local concerns and recommendations. The Pemi River Corridor Management Plan was developed under New Hampshire’s Rivers Management and Protection Program in 2001 and updated in 2013. It is due for a new update.
If you live, work, or play along the Pemigewasset River, your involvement matters for this update. The committee invites you to join them at their kickoff meeting which starts the update of the corridor management plan. This meeting will be held at the Pease Public Library (downstairs) at 1 Russell St. There will be a presentation/discussion of the current plan, the update process, along with opportunities to provide input.
