MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough is busy planning for its upcoming season — kicking off on May 29 — and hiring its 2021 team. The public is welcome to attend the Castle’s Open House Hiring Event, to be held in The Carriage House’s Winnipesaukee Room on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m.-noon. This event is for anyone interested in year-round or seasonal work at the Castle, along with internships or volunteer opportunities.
Guests will meet with managers to explore more than 15 different positions available. After meeting with managers, attendees are invited to enjoy the lake and mountain views from the terrace, tour the exhibit gallery, and network in the Carriage House.
Whether interested in history and art, hospitality, restaurant services, upkeep of grounds and gardens, or driving the famous Castle trolleys, there are many opportunities to make a difference at the historic mountaintop estate.
Paid positions available include: administrative coordinator; housekeeper; assistant wedding and events coordinator; maintenance assistant; museum maintenance assistant; visitor services assistant; trolley driver; line cook; prep cook; dishwasher; server; bartender; host/hostess; busser; and café in the Clouds Attendant.
The Castle is also looking for students interested in completing a visitor evaluation internship, curatorial internship in archives, or curatorial internship in preservation.
The Castle is always accepting new volunteers to support their non-profit mission throughout the following areas: museum interpreter/group tour support; visitor services; programs; office support; weddings; and gardens. Those interested in a position are encouraged to bring a resume to the April 24 event, fill out an application in advance, complete an application at the event, or apply online at castleintheclouds.org/employment after learning more from hiring managers. Please note that face coverings will be required for all attendees and Castle staff.
Castle in the Clouds employees, interns and regular volunteers enjoy perks like 30% off in the gift shop, restaurant, and Café, unlimited free Castle admission, guest passes, and more. For more information, call 603-476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.
