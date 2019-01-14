CONCORD — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has made $3,280,000 in grants through its Community Grants Program to support the operations of nearly 70 nonprofits serving New Hampshire communities.
Grants will help connect young people with life-changing mentors, help elders live with dignity and independence, feed neighbors in need, help the arts flourish, improve the quality of early-childhood learning, boost the economy, protect natural resources, build workforce housing, safeguard civil liberties, and more.
“New Hampshire’s nonprofits do heroic work that improves the quality of life for everyone in the state,” said Katie Merrow, vice president of community impact at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
In 2017, the Foundation announced that its Community Grants program, through which qualified nonprofit organizations apply for funding, would be dedicated to providing multi-year operating support starting in 2018.
“The nonprofit sector does amazing work under often challenging conditions. And nonprofits are always being asked to do more and innovate more,” Merrow said. “They need this kind of flexible capital that helps them meet their important missions.”
The change in the Foundation’s Community Grants program means that fewer total grants were awarded through this program than in recent years, but for larger amounts. And because the vast majority of grants made are for multi-year support, nonprofits will be able to spend less time and resources on re-applying for funding.
“We received many strong applications, which reflects wide need among nonprofits,” Merrow said. “We are proud to support this great work that is happening all across our state.”
The Charitable Foundation awards almost $40 million in grants each year. The Foundation administers multiple grant programs, some focused on specific regions, populations and issue areas, and also makes grants through donor-advised funds. The Foundation’s Community Grants program is a competitive application program open to all qualified nonprofits that serve New Hampshire in the areas of health and well-being, civic engagement, education, economic development, environmental protection and arts and culture.
Lakes Region nonprofits receiving grant awards include Tiny Twisters Child Care Center in Franklin, granted $30,000; Pemi Bridge House Inc. in Plymouth, granted $60,000; Kingswood Youth Center, Inc. in Wolfeboro Falls, granted $60,000; Lake Winnipesaukee Association in Meredith, granted $30,000; Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Inc. in Laconia, granted $60,000; Mayhew Program in Bristol, granted $60,000; Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield, granted $60,000; and Circle Program in Plymouth, granted $60,000.
The complete list of grants made in December 2018 through the Charitable Foundation’s Community Grants Program include Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, Inc. in Franconia; American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of New Hampshire; Bethlehem Redevelopment Association; Bi-State Primary Care Association in Bow; Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem; Boys & Girls Club of Manchester; Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord; Cedarcrest, Inc. in Keene; Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region in New London; Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover; City Year New Hampshire in Manchester; Community Council of Nashua, Inc.; Community Volunteer Transportation Company in Peterborough; Concord Area Trust for Community Housing; Concord Coalition to End Homelessness; Concord Family YMCA; Cross Roads House, Inc. in Portsmouth; Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield; Dover Adult Learning Center Inc.; Everybody Wins Vermont Inc. in Montpelier, Vermont; Front Door Agency in Nashua; Haven in Portsmouth; ingenuityNE in Bloomfield, Vermont; Journeys in Education, Inc. in Peterborough; Keene Housing Kids Collaborative; Keene Senior Citizens, Inc.; Manchester Community Health Center; Manchester Historic Association; Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention in Keene; Monadnock Worksource in Peterborough; MoCo Arts in Keene; New Hampshire Association for the Blind in Concord; New Hampshire Children's Trust Inc. in Concord; New Hampshire Lakes Association Inc. in Concord; New Hampshire Preservation Alliance in Concord; New Hampshire Public Health Association in Concord; New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth; North Country Council in Littleton; North Country Education Services Agency, Inc. in Gorham; Northern Forest Center, Inc. in Concord; Piscataquog Land Conservancy in New Boston; Portsmouth Music and Arts Center; Rochester Opera House; Seacoast Family Promise in Exeter; St. Joseph Community Services in Merrimack; Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence in Conway; The Cornucopia Project, Inc. in Peterborough; The Granite YMCA in Manchester; The Gundalow Company in Portsmouth; The Pittsfield Youth Workshop; The Way Home in Manchester; Upper Valley Haven, Inc. in White River Junction, Vermont; Upper Valley Hostel in Hanover; Webster House in Manchester; West Central Services, Inc. in Lebanon; White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway; Willing Hands Enterprises in Lebanon; Winchester Learning Center; Women's Information Services in Lebanon; and YMCA of Greater Nashua.
The next deadline for unrestricted grants through the Foundation’s Community Grants program is Aug. 1. Visit www.nhcf.org/grants to learn more, or call 603-225-6641.
