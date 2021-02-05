BRISTOL — Fifty years ago, concerned Newfound residents came together to form The Newfound Lake Region Association, an organization dedicated to protecting the Newfound watershed. A successful half-century of conservation has since passed, with wide-ranging accomplishments including water quality monitoring, watershed planning, stormwater management, land conservation, community programs, youth education, the restoration of Grey Rocks Conservation Area, and so much more.
NLRA is now looking towards the next 50 years, and is asking for the input of the community to update the strategic plan that guides conservation in Newfound. The input of members and supporters, neighbors, and partners, is vitally important in shaping the organization’s future and envisioning and achieving the Newfound Lake and Watershed you want to see in the coming decades.
NLRA staff and trustees will host a number of discussion workshop sessions on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. between Feb. 10 and March 3 using Zoom. These facilitated conversations will dig into important Newfound topics including Community Engagement, Feb. 10, Lake and Watershed Environmental Health, Feb. 17, Education, Feb. 24 and Grey Rocks Conservation Area, March 3. Attendees will learn more about NLRA’s work on each topic and should come prepared to discuss their ideas, questions, concerns, and suggestions.
Learn more about each discussion session, register to attend, and participate in the community survey on NLRA’s website: https://newfoundlake.org/strategic-planning/. All discussion workshops will be held via zoom. Questions about the strategic planning process can be directed to info@NewfoundLake.org or 603-744-8689.
Learn more at NewfoundLake.org.
