LACONIA — The 12th annual Winni Dip will take place this weekend, with the theme “Nifty Fifties” in honor of the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics New Hampshire, the beneficiary of the fundraising event.
Taking place at The Margate Resort, the event will feature the clothes, music, and food of the 1950s, as well as three lake plunges — Saturday at noon and 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon.
New this year is the 24-hour Mega Winni Dip, involving 24 dips across 24 hours. As of Friday morning, only a handful of police officers had signed up for that event, which has a higher money threshold than the other dips, according to Mark Ericson, the senior manager of communications for Special Olympics NH.
Last year’s Winni Dip raised nearly $140,000 for Special Olympics, and organizers are hoping for a higher tally this year.
The Margate staff, along with the Laconia police and fire departments, are providing support for the event, which will feature a law enforcement plunge at noon on Saturday and a Cool School plunge (middle and high school students and faculty) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday’s noon plunge will be for members of the community.
There will be costume parades at 11:30 a.m. each day and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, ahead of the plunges. All dips will be followed by celebrations and awards ceremonies.
For more information on the Winni Dip, see www.SONH.org.
