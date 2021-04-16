PLYMOUTH — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series is coming virtually to the Plymouth Area. It will take place on Zoom on Monday, April 25 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. including a live Q and A time. This free workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and hosted by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative. It is one of many activities happening during PAREI’s Annual Meeting Series that will run from April 26 to May 4.
NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide NH customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the NH environment.
This workshop also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by NH utilities (for existing homes and new construction) that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating/cooling equipment. Currently the utilities’ Home Performance with Energy Star program is offering up to a 75 percent incentive or up to $8000 to help homeowners pay for qualified energy improvements.
Plymouth area homeowners wishing to use energy more efficiently, conserve energy and save money on their heating and cooling bills, will find the workshop presentation very helpful. The public is welcome to attend this free workshop. Registration is not necessary, simply go to this Zoom link before 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26: https://ccsnh.zoom.us/j/93346217950
For more information, call the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative’s office at 603-536-5030. For a full list of PAREI's annual meeting events visit www.plymouthenergy.org
