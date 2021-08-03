PORTSMOUTH — The New Hampshire Art Association will be holding a “Body of Work: Series IV” exhibition during the month of August at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery on State Street in Portsmouth featuring local artist Nancy Dirubbo. NHAA holds several “Body of Work” shows throughout the year to give its members an opportunity to showcase a grouping of their works.
Dirubbo, a former nurse practitioner from Laconia, paints in oils and strives to use light and color to capture the serene in a still life and the dynamic energy in landscapes. She said the natural beauty of the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and the coast of Maine have a “profound effect” on her. “I am drawn to still life in a world that is anything but still. I have always been involved in many different creative arts and found great joy in oil painting. Instead of just retiring from my professional life in health care, which I loved, I rewired my passion into visual story telling using oil paint,” says Dirubbo.
Her exhibit will be shown through Aug. 29 with a public reception at the gallery Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m.
