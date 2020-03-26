CONCORD — The University System of New Hampshire, including Granite State College, Keene State College, Plymouth State University, and the University of New Hampshire, is working in partnership with state health and government leaders to ensure a response to the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 pandemic that puts the safety of students, employees, and larger communities first.
USNH will restrict certain access to campuses during the two-week period following each spring break. Campuses will continue to operate. Students traveling out of state during the break to areas that pose an increased risk of infection, are experiencing flu-like symptoms, or have come in contact with anyone suspected to be infected, are asked to self-quarantine and to stay away from campus for at least two weeks.
Students who did not spend spring break in designated higher-risk areas, do not show flu-like symptoms and have not come in contact with people suspected to be infected, will be allowed to return to campus after spring break. However, they are not required to return during the two-week period. Since many students will be restricted from returning, most instruction during the two-week period will be conducted online or via other remote methods.
During spring break, residential campuses will not close. Schools will make food service and housing options available to students during spring break at no additional cost.
For more information about the University System of New Hampshire, visit usnh.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.