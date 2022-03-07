CENTER SANDWICH — “Paradise,” an exhibit of new work by Margery Thomas Mueller, opens on Saturday, March 12 at Carega Gallery’s space in the rear of Foothills Café and Curio in Center Sandwich. This series of work is inspired by the lush vegetation Mueller became enthralled with on a trip to Costa Rica. The paintings on yupo paper are indeed luscious and enticing. A reception will be held to meet the artist on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 25 Main Street. Visit: www.thefoothillsofsandwich.com for the café’s hours of business.
Margery Thomas Mueller lives and works Alton. After a career in interior design in New York City, she finally was able to pursue her passion as a full-time artist.
Patricialaddcaregagallery@gmail.com for more information about the exhibit.
