GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Corner Public Library hours have changed for the winter. The library is now open Monday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 2-4 p.m., Friday 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 10-noon.
If you need a gift idea for the readers on your list, the Gilmanton Corner Public Library has an idea for you. Choose one of our limited supply of handmade in Gilmanton cloth bags and fill it with an assortment of books from our sale shelf for only $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.