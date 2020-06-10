NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton Community School students Jack DiFilippe, son of Erik and Amanda DiFilippe, and Lucas Reynolds, son of Josh and Tiffany Reynolds, were presented with the Katie Knott-Garon Outstanding Student NHCS Cares Award. The award, created in honor of a former staff member, reflects the school’s CARES mission, and is presented to a fifth grade student who has shown strength of character, achieved academic success, displayed individual responsibility, pursued excellence in the classroom and within the community, and exhibited creative spirit.
