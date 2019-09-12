NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society will present the Dana Meeting House, The History and The Next Chapter, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library.
Presenter Tom Smith is a native of New Hampton and was raised in the home adjacent to the Dana Meeting House, built in 1800 by a Free Will Baptist congregation, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Smith will cover the history and stories connected with the founders and participants including Simeon Dana, a physician and the namesake of the meeting house, and Josiah Magoon, a Revolutionary War Veteran whose son Stephen was the cabinetmaker who made the sheep pen pews and finished the interior. Smith will relate the Dana Meeting House's current status and the plans for future use of the historic building.
Program brochures for September 2019-April 2020 will be available at the presentation. Programs are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
