LACONIA — The New England Wolves are have announced the 2020 Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital.
Free admittance to any fan who brings a toy to any of the five Jr games between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-13.
EHL & EHLP play Vermont
Friday, Dec. 11 EHLP at 11 a.m. and EHL at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 EHLP at 5:30 p.m. and EHL at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13 EHL at 2:30 p.m.
Toy Drive box is located in the lobby of Merrill Fay Arena. Drop your toy in the box upon entering and catch the action. For more information visit: www.ne-wolveshockey.com
