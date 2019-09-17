LACONIA — The Laconia Sachem Band Boosters are holding their 2nd Annual Krispy Kreme Doughnut Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Laconia High School homecoming football game.
The price is $10 for each Krispy Kreme original glazed dozen doughnuts. Payment can be made in cash or check made payable to Laconia Sachem Band Boosters.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Laconia High School Music Program to help pay for instruments, uniforms, and music enrichment trips.
This year the band and concert choir are going to Disney in April 2020.
For more information, email laconiasachembandboosters@gmail.com.
Come get your Original Glazed dozen and help the Boosters raise some dough.
