Anita Wentworth. (Courtesy photo)

Anita Wentworth was recently presented with this year’s MVSB Culinary Arts Scholarship from Meredith Village Savings Bank. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Anita Wentworth was recently presented with this year’s MVSB Culinary Arts Scholarship from Meredith Village Savings Bank. Anita is a 2022 graduate of Laconia High School and a culinary arts ambassador for the Huot Technical Center. She plans to study nutrition at the University of Vermont.

“Anita exemplifies what it means to strive for excellence and the importance of being a team player,” said Christina Corbitt, MVSB business development officer. “Her success in academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement prove that. It was an honor to present this year’s scholarship and I look forward to Anita going on to do great things in the future.”

