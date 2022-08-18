LACONIA — Anita Wentworth was recently presented with this year’s MVSB Culinary Arts Scholarship from Meredith Village Savings Bank. Anita is a 2022 graduate of Laconia High School and a culinary arts ambassador for the Huot Technical Center. She plans to study nutrition at the University of Vermont.
“Anita exemplifies what it means to strive for excellence and the importance of being a team player,” said Christina Corbitt, MVSB business development officer. “Her success in academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement prove that. It was an honor to present this year’s scholarship and I look forward to Anita going on to do great things in the future.”
Throughout her academic career, Anita was a member of the soccer team, a dancer, a Girl Scout, and she also volunteered her time with GOT LUNCH! Laconia.
The MVSB Bank Culinary Arts Center Scholarship is an award presented to a deserving graduating senior who plans to pursue higher education in the culinary arts or a related field, and who embodies the values of honesty, leadership and academic excellence.
