MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently picked the winners of their annual photo contest. The selected photos will be featured in the community calendar as well as on the bank’s website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards and note cards. Calendars will be available to the public during the late fall in all branch offices.
"We were ecstatic at the submissions for this year’s contest," said Debbie Irwin, assistant vice president and marketing programs officer. "The photos were outstanding and they captured the unique character of New Hampshire. The calendar contest has become an annual community event that so many people look forward to."
Winners of MVSB’s 2020 Community Calendar Contest include Bridgette Braley of Dunstable, Mass.; Kathleen Curran of Laconia; Colleen Eliason of Campton; Shawn Heyland of Dover; Robert Kozlow of Meredith; Kathy Krohn of Derry; Barbara Lemieux of Concord; Hannah Lowell of Laconia; Marie Sapienza of Newton Junction; and Mike Weinhold of North Chelmsford, Mass.
To learn more, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
