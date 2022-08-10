MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer a Music and Art in the village community event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street and in the Mill Falls Marketplace. Music by local musicians will be offered near the sculptures.
Musicians, stationed at seven locations on the Meredith Sculpture Walk, will play while MSW docents will be available to talk about the sculptures nearby.
The locations and musicians are: 86 Main Street porch, Bernie Blaum, Community Park, The Sweetbloods, Janet and Phil Sanguedolce, Historical Society, Peter Heimlick, Courtyard on Main, near Bleu Waves Gallery, Ray Porcell, Artist Alley, near Vynn Art Gallery, Rocket Rick, Mill Falls Martketplace, near Innisfree Bookstore, Jody Robichaud, and near Cozy Cabins Furniture, Paul Hubert.
In its fifth year, Music and Art in the Village has been welcomed by residents and visitors as an enjoyable community event. Sculpture Walk brochures as well as Do the Loop brochures will be available to guide the public to hear and see music and enjoy the day in Meredith. In the event of rain, the event is cancelled.
