Peter Heimlick

Peter Heimlick will perform at Music and Art in the Village on Aug. 13 from 11-1. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer a Music and Art in the village community event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street and in the Mill Falls Marketplace. Music by local musicians will be offered near the sculptures.

Musicians, stationed at seven locations on the Meredith Sculpture Walk, will play while MSW docents will be available to talk about the sculptures nearby.

