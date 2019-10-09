MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club is planning an indoor yard sale on Columbus Day, Saturday, Oct. 12, at Moultonborough Central School, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also include a jewelry sale and a bake sale. A large variety of items are expected.
Proceeds from the three-in-one sale will go to the scholarship fund. For information about reserving a table, call Libby Reichlen at 978-502-0156.
The project is led by Libby Reichlen, chair, and Sharon Paton, Barbara Palmer, Mary Lou Charron, Harriet Bicksler and Donna Durante. For more information, visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
