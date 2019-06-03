MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club has a history of supporting the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. Each year, the club and Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts solicit donations from the community at E.M. Heath’s Supermarket and Ace Hardware in honor of White Cane Day.
A white cane with red tip has become an international symbol to identify someone who is blind or visually impaired. Some years ago, the Moultonborough Lions designated the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend as White Cane Day.
The Lions run BINGO every Tuesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.