LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will welcome the Michael Vincent Band Concert on Friday, July 15, 6-8 p.m., in Rotary Park and Gazebo located behind the Mill. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair, pack a picnic and join in for a night of live music in the park.
The Michael Vincent Band is a popular Lakes Region band with a southern rock and blues influence, featuring Michael Vincent on guitar and vocals, Dan Mack on bass and vocals, and Dan Hewitt on drums.
For more information about upcoming performances visit: belknapmill.org.
