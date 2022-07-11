MEREDITH — This July the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be hosting an exhibit titled “Patterns in Time,” a collaborative effort by league artists Doug Masury and Becky Sawyer. The exhibit features scarves, shawls, and jewelry inspired by the patterns of stained glass, scarification, and Frank Lloyd Wright.
Stained glass has been around since the early Christian Church and combines colored pieces of glass to make a beautiful image, with original inspirations taken from Roman mosaics.
Scarification is the process of permanent body modification of scarring the skin for political, social, and cultural reasons, a practice that has been performed by African cultures for generations.
Frank Lloyd Wright was an American architect, writer, designer, and educator who created architectural structures and designs that worked in harmony with nature and the environment, a style he called “organic architecture.”
Stop in the Meredith League of NH Craftsmen Meredith, Fine Craft Gallery to fully appreciate the work of these talented artists. To inquire about their work, call 603-279-7920, visit: meredith.nhcrafts.org/, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
