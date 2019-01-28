MEREDITH — The meeting of the Meredith Democrats, called a caucus, begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Meredith Community Center, One Circle Drive.
“Coming after successful elections last November, when Democrats re-took the New Hampshire House, Senate and Executive Council, New Hampshire Democrats are excited about working to elect more responsible leaders here in Belknap County and Meredith”, said Lynn Thomas, Meredith democratic town chair.
Emma Tyler, deputy executive director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party is scheduled to join the group.
“Meredith residents are eager to elect representatives who will work to create good jobs and expand opportunities for middle class families. The fight to elect those representatives – strong Democrats up and down the ticket including a Democratic President, begins with the Feb. 5 caucus,” added Thomas.
There is no cost to attend the caucus, and it is open to all members of the public. Any registered Democrat, regardless of past political experience, can run for an officer or delegate position.
