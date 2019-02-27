MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce's 2019 promotional brochure has arrived from the printer and is ready for distribution.
Executive Director Susan Cerutti said the brochure is the centerpiece of the Chamber’s marketing program and is aimed at attracting visitors to the area.
The 2019 brochures are distributed at high-traffic tourist locations, as well as at various travel shows. In addition, the brochure is sent out to inquiries received at the Chamber office. In-state distribution will be at the state rest areas and in selected locations frequented by the traveling public in the White Mountain, Seacoast, and Merrimack Valley areas.
The brochure is an attractive 24-page, four-color guide listing the area’s attractions, restaurants, specialty shops, accommodations, and local services.
In keeping with the theme of attracting visitors to the area, the brochure features information about the major events taking place in the area, as well as a map showing the major routes into Meredith.
Copies are available for distribution at the Chamber office, located at 272 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. The office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., during the winter and spring. A copy can also be downloaded from the Chamber’s website, www.meredithareachamber.com.
