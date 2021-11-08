MEREDITH — The Meredith American Legion invites all to join the legion at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 in Hesky Park to join in the observance of Veteran's Day. After the program all are invited back to the Post for a light lunch.
Meredith American Legion to mark Veterans Day with program, lunch
