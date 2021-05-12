MEREDITH — The Griggs-Wyatt Post 33 of the American Legion will be observing Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, with a variety of activities.
Representatives of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion will place memorial wreaths and render honors to deceased comrades in arms at Oakland Cemetery at 8 a.m., Meredith Village Cemetery at 9 a.m., and Meredith Public Library Veteran's Memorial at 10 a.m., followed by a walk to Lang Street Cemetery and at the POW/MIA Memorial at Hesky Park. There will be no parade, however all are invited to attend a light luncheon at the post canteen at 6 Plymouth St. following the ceremonies.
Attendees should wear masks and social distance as they are comfortable. Anyone who is sick or has health issues that could put them at risk is asked to honor departed Veterans with a personal observation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.