CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor will hold their Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. The group will line up on Chase Circle at 11:45 a.m., and the parade starts at noon. Included in the parade will be Meredith Legionnaires, the Inter-Lakes Marching Band, Boy Scouts, and the Center Harbor Fire Department Honor Guard.
The first stop at Nichols Memorial Library will feature a musical presentation, a prayer led by Rev. Fred Doscher, a gun salute, and the laying of the wreath on the War Memorial monument. The next stop at the town docks will include music, a gun salute, the playing of Taps, and a wreath toss into the lake. The final stop at the Lakeview Cemetery across from the Congregational Church will include music, a message from Rev. Fred Doscher, a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, and the laying of the wreath.
The Town of Center Harbor invites interested Veterans, scouts and civic organizations to participate. Call the parks and recreation department at 603-455-1632 with any questions.
