CENTER HARBOR — A granite bench and a serviceberry tree, generously gifted by many people in memory of Dave Reilly (1946-2021), are now in place on the grounds of the historic Center Harbor Town House. Several of Dave's friends recently gathered there for the tree planting and to acknowledge his passing with a moment of silence.
Dave fiercely loved Center Harbor and worked tirelessly to help preserve and protect its natural resources and its beautiful old buildings, especially the 1843 Town House. The Center Harbor Selectmen, the Heritage Commission, the Planning Board and donors from the local area and from out of state all agreed the historic Town House was the perfect place to honor Dave's service to the community.
The "Autumn Brilliance" serviceberry was specifically chosen because it is a native tree with pretty white flowers in the spring, small berries for the birds in the summer and beautiful orange-red leaves in the fall. Moreover, its very name embodies "service," and for most of his life, Dave Reilly was all about service to others and the community in which he lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.