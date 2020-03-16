LACONIA — Anyone interested in skate boarding, BMX biking or scooters in the skate park is invited to a meeting on the revitalization of the Laconia Skate Park. The Laconia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the meeting Wednesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Laconia Community Center.
The meeting will address ideas for the park, including elements, materials and locations. The department needs advice from the people who would use the park and know best.
Contact the Laconia Parks & Recreation Department at 603-524-5046.
