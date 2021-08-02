LACONIA — Spirits will come alive when world renowned spirit medium, Maureen Hancock, performs for a sold-out crowd at the Lakeport Opera House on Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. This will be the Opera House’s first medium to ever take the stage in the 140-year old building on a night that promises to be unforgettable.
“This will be the most unique family reunion you’ll ever witness as you laugh, cry and heal with me,” said Hancock, who has been connecting with spirits for almost 30 years. “Spirits really come alive in old historic spaces so I can’t wait to visit the Lakeport Opera House for a celebration of life, memories and those who have passed.”
Hancock is the author of the bestselling book, “The Medium Next Door: Adventures of a Real-Life Ghost Whisperer” and star of the Style Network documentary, “Psychic in Suburbia.” Hancock was a reoccurring guest on the Ricki Lake Show, and recently filmed a television pilot for a major network with the hopes of having a nationally syndicated talk show in the near future.
“Maureen is the real-deal and has the reputation as a legitimate medium,” said Emma Teto, Lakeport Opera House talent director. “Her events sell out all over the country as she keeps audiences entertained and interested, and everyone leaves different than how they came in."
As a child, Hancock’s connection to beyond began when she was just two years old after a near death experience from severe lead paint poisoning which had her in and out of the hospital for three years and in a coma. When she returned home at the age of five after her recovery, she began seeing spirits for the first time. Fast forward to 1992 when she had her second near death experience and broke every bone in her face but while waiting for multiple surgeries, she completely healed on her own and started to hear the voices. Hancock began her professional career as a medium in 2001 after 9/11 occurred and she began helping victims family members with healing.
For more information on events and to purchase tickets in advance, visit lakeportopera.com.
